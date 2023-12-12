Marvel Confirmed Santa Claus Is 'The Most Powerful Mutant Ever' - And A God?

He sees you when you're sleeping, he knows when you're awake, he knows when you've been bad or good, so be good because Marvel's Santa Claus is a dark and vengeful mutant god. Well, he's only dark and vengeful some of the time but the bits about him being a mutant and a god are immutable facts. In Marvel Comics canon, Santa burst into being when nebulous spiritual energy combined with humanity's unified belief in three separate figures. The first figure is Saint Nicholas, the second is Old Winter, and the third is Odin. Yes, you read that correctly: according to Marvel lore, Santa is one-third All-Father.

Along with whatever spiritual energy means, Odin's inclusion explains why Santa is such a potent, magical entity. But there's more to him than that. During the 1991 "Marvel Holiday Special" comic run, Professor Charles Xavier used Cerebro to track someone that the psionic, mutant-locating device labeled as "the most powerful mutant ever," who turned out to be jolly old Santa.

Untangling these different narrative implications can be a bit tricky because a lot of it is framed as "according to legend," but here's what we know: Santa is not only an Omega-level mutant — the highest ability ranking currently available in Marvel canon — but he's the most powerful Omega-level mutant ever documented. He's also technically the figurehead of the Norse pantheon, which is also very real in the world of Marvel.