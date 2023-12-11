Will Smith's I Am Legend 2 Reveal Fixes The Original Movie's Worst Mistake

While the long-awaited sequel to "I Am Legend" is still making progress, according to star Will Smith, it will be telling a story that may surprise fans of the 2007 movie. As anyone who's seen the original film knows, Smith's return for a sequel raises some eyebrows, considering his character dies in a grenade explosion at the end. But what many might not know is that the movie originally had a much different finale, one where Smith's Robert Neville survives. While it ended up as a bonus feature on home video releases, that's the ending "I Am Legend 2" will follow.

"You have to be a real 'I Am Legend' buff to know this, but in the first, theatrical version, my character dies," Smith told Variety, "But on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived. We are going with the mythology of the DVD version."

Instead of running into a wall of the creatures with a grenade, the alternate ending has Neville recognizing the humanity that remains in the Darkseekers and coming to somewhat of a truce with them. He's last seen with fellow survivors Anna (Alice Braga) and Ethan (Charlie Tahan) as they leave Manhattan searching for others. Many critics at the time complained that the new, explosive climax was a mistake.

In a 2008 review, Vulture commented, "This alternate finale humanizes the bad guys and makes for a much more satisfying conclusion."