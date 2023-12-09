R2-D2 In Star Trek: The Secret Star Wars Cameo You May Have Missed ... Twice

With "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" being two of the most beloved science fiction franchises in Hollywood history, it's no surprise that filmmakers who grew up on both universes would want to combine them. And that's exactly what director J.J. Abrams did in 2009's "Star Trek" reboot and its 2013 sequel, "Star Trek: Into Darkness" — but the crossover was so subtle, most audiences likely missed it.

In both of Abrams' "Trek" movies, the crew of the USS Enterprise find themselves having to navigate through hazardous minefields of space debris, and in both scenes, eagle-eyed "Star Wars" fans can spot a familiar droid as R2-D2 floats past the ship's windscreens. In "Star Trek," R2 can be seen among the wreckage of Starfleet ships when the Enterprise first arrives at Vulcan, and in "Into Darkness," Artie gets sucked into the vacuum of space when the Enterprise is shot out of warp speed by the USS Vengeance.

Both appearances are blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments, but anyone willing to scrub through the scenes frame-by-frame will be rewarded with the iconic "Star Wars" droid hitching a ride with the "Star Trek" gang. And while R2 is hard to spot, Abrams himself has confirmed that it was, in fact, the droid we were looking for.