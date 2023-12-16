The Big Bang Theory: Amy Farah Fowler's Weird Secret Language Explained

If you can look past the near-constant laugh track, scientific jargon, and Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) "Bazinga" catchphrase, you'll find all kinds of pop culture Easter eggs on "The Big Bang Theory." From blockbuster movie references to comic book moment shout-outs, the Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady-created sitcom has no limits when it comes to references. Among the more deep-cut nods comes from longtime series staple Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), who famously speaks a secret language in the Season 10 episode "The Veracity Elasticity." As it turns out, that language has a surprising small screen history behind it.

The language that Amy uses to communicate with Penny Teller (Kaley Cuoco) is called Ubbi Dubbi. It simply entails adding "ub" in front of each vowel sound in each syllable of a word and was created for the TV series "Zoom." The educational program, which ran from 1972 to 1978, aired on PBS and taught young viewers various life lessons, discussed relevant topics for kids, and provided fun activities for them to try at home.

While Amy first used Ubbi Dubbi in Season 10, she also used a custom language in Season 5's "The Skank Reflex Analysis." That episode features Amy inventing her own language where "op" is added to each consonant. It's entirely likely "Zoom" influenced this concept as well.

Amy's use of Ubbi Dubbi is a fun throwback to a largely forgotten TV show, but it's also notable for being one of the few things that Sheldon simply can't wrap his head around.