Bruce Willis' John McClane 'Cameo' In Pearl Harbor - An Urban Myth Explained

Critics reviled director Michael Bay's historical romance "Pearl Harbor" when it was released in 2001. But the three-hour epic fared better with audiences, and some viewers have revisited the film enough over the last two decades that an urban legend about the production has spread across the internet. The story of the 1941 attacks on Oahu as told through the eyes of two best friends (Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett) and a nurse (Kate Beckinsale) sports an impressive cast list — but in spite of what you may have read online, it doesn't appear that Bruce Willis ever appears in the movie.

Internet rumor has it that John McClane — Willis' infamous "Die Hard" character — was added to one particular scene during post-production. The shot in question comes two hours into the film's three-hour run time and takes place at the hospital where Evelyn (Beckinsale) and Sandra (Jennifer Garner) work. In the scene, the hospital staff is struggling to organize and assist the injured and dead being brought in for care, and at the end of the sequence, Sandra has a breakdown where she cries, "I don't know what to do."

In the background of Sandra's shot is an actor who looks suspiciously like Willis' 1988 portrayal of John McClane from the action film "Die Hard." And for years, people have suggested that Bay digitally inserted the character into the scene as an Easter egg.