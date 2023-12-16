One Kill Bill Theory Changes Everything In Tarantino's Film - Including The Title

It's not exactly a spoiler, at this point, to reveal that Bill (David Carradine) dies at the end of Quentin Tarantino's two-part epic "Kill Bill." What if he didn't, though?

A popular theory floating around on Reddit posits something quite fascinating that would change both "Kill Bill: Volume 1" and "Kill Bill: Volume 2" — and make the titles completely wrong in the process. Throughout both films, The Bride (Uma Thurman), whose name is eventually revealed as Beatrix Kiddo, is searching for Bill, her former boss and lover who sent a team of assassins after her when she tried to leave the profession behind. After mowing down several people in the process, Beatrix finally finds Bill ... and their daughter, B.B. (Perla Haney-Jardine), whom she always assumed was dead. She kills him and leaves with her daughter. Or does she?

As u/Rhodie114 writes on a thread about wild movie theories, "Bill didn't die at the end of Kill Bill. Both he and Beatrix knew that the 5 point palm exploding heart technique was fake. Using it on him was Beatrix's way of saying 'if you play along and play dead, I'll just take my daughter and go.'"

Okay, let's break this down. What this theory is saying is that the kung-fu move Beatrix uses to kill Bill, known as the "5-point palm exploding heart technique," is completely fake, and that Bill simply let her leave with B.B. as an apology for his wrongdoing years prior. So does this hold up?