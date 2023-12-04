Chicago Fire's Alberto Rosende Shares Message After Quitting As Blake Gallo

Former "Shadowhunters" star Alberto Rosende debuted as Blake Gallo on "Chicago Fire" in October 2019. Since then he's appeared in more than 75 episodes of the firefighting drama. However, ahead of the Season 12 premiere, a report by Deadline revealed that its first episode will mark the end of his "Chicago Fire" run.

After the news of his exit went public, Rosende shared a statement about his decision to leave "Chicago Fire" to his Instagram Story on December 2. "When I decided to end my time with Chicago, it wasn't easy. The people I've met were truly special, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime, and the story I got to tell was one that made me proud," he wrote, adding to a screenshot of Deadline's piece. "Can't wait to see what else is in store and I wish everyone the best in shooting the rest of the season!"

Like many recent programs, "Chicago Fire" Season 12 was delayed in response to the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. After both writers and actors were authorized to return to work, NBC announced that Season 12, Episode 1 — featuring Rosende's last appearance as Gallo — will air on Wednesday, January 17.