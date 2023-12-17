Star Wars: Does Grand Moff Tarkin Know Darth Vader Is Anakin Skywalker?

Star Wars villain Darth Vader's (David Prowse) secret identity as protagonist Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) father, Anakin, is one of the most iconic plot twists in film history. George Lucas, however, allegedly didn't intend for Luke's dad and Darth Vader to be the same person until a rewrite of the "Star Wars: Episode V –- The Empire Strikes Back" screenplay. The implications of this reveal have fueled countless canonical Star Wars projects, including the prequel film trilogy, the "Clone Wars" TV show, a lengthy comic book series, and plenty more.

One plot detail absent from any canonical film or TV series that has become a recurring subject of fan speculation is whether or not Grand Moff Tarkin (Peter Cushing) knows Vader's identity during their time working closely together for the Empire.

The clearest answer to this question arises in a novel called "Tarkin," published in 2014. At one point, Tarkin explicitly floats the idea to himself that Vader and Anakin Skywalker are the same person. Later, Emperor Palpatine probes him for this information, and Tarkin keeps it to himself, passing a test to determine whether he can keep this important secret.