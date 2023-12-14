Star Wars: Omega Is Boba Fett's 'Sister' - But That's Not What Makes Her Special
Right out of the gate, "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" proves that it's much more than a veiled attempt to keep its beloved predecessor, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," alive. It spotlights Clone Force 99, which has to make tough choices and abandon all they know in a post-Galactic Republic galaxy. As they navigate the newly established Galactic Empire, the group of genetically enhanced clones takes on the responsibility of caring for a kid. Omega (Michelle Ang) joins the crew early in Season 1, wide-eyed and eager to leave Kamino for the first time.
Omega is notably the genetic sibling of Alpha, better known as Boba Fett, since they're both pure genetic copies of their template, Jango Fett. However, throughout "The Bad Batch," she has proven herself as someone special beyond her lineage. Having never left Kamino or had her worldview compromised by politics and war, she acts as the altruistic guiding light of Clone Force 99. In her eyes, it's entirely possible to resolve conflict without killing others, and even the most selfish, mean-spirited people can redeem themselves. Thus, she has urged her clone brothers to be their best selves and help others at every turn — even if it endangers them — simply because it's the right thing to do.
Aside from her strong moral convictions, which have helped Clone Force 99 adjust to their new life and become heroes to the galaxy's common folk, Omega could be special for another major reason — assuming a fascinating fan theory is true.
Is Omega really a Force-sensitive?
Ever since her "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" introduction, fans have wondered what's really going on with Omega. Why does the Empire have such a vested interest in her and her genetic code? Is there more to her past as Nala Se's (Gwendoline Yeo) assistant than she's letting on? Perhaps most intriguing of all, is Omega Force-sensitive? Given her mysterious origins, moments like in Season 2's "Tribe" where she appears to sense that Gungi (Jonathan Lipow) is in trouble, and her ability to pick up skills at a similar pace as a young Anakin Skywalker, it's easy to see why this idea has gained traction among "Star Wars" fans.
In reality, it's highly unlikely that Omega is revealed to have latent Force abilities. With "The Bad Batch" set to end with Season 3, one has to imagine that the series would've made more overt references to her Force abilities by now. Not to mention, she has encountered a Force user in Gungi, who likely would've sensed her connection to the Force in some way. Also, cloning Force-sensitives is a notoriously difficult feat in "Star Wars" that isn't even perfected during the war between the Resistance and the First Order, which is decades after the events of "The Bad Batch." Therefore, her being a Force-wielding clone is quite a stretch.
All in all, it's for the best that Omega doesn't turn out to be Force-sensitive. She's a strong, capable, and valued member of Clone Force 99 who doesn't need extraordinary powers to stand out. Her uncompromising kindness, unending selflessness, and strong desire to be a force for good in a hopeless galaxy do that enough.