Star Wars: Omega Is Boba Fett's 'Sister' - But That's Not What Makes Her Special

Right out of the gate, "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" proves that it's much more than a veiled attempt to keep its beloved predecessor, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," alive. It spotlights Clone Force 99, which has to make tough choices and abandon all they know in a post-Galactic Republic galaxy. As they navigate the newly established Galactic Empire, the group of genetically enhanced clones takes on the responsibility of caring for a kid. Omega (Michelle Ang) joins the crew early in Season 1, wide-eyed and eager to leave Kamino for the first time.

Omega is notably the genetic sibling of Alpha, better known as Boba Fett, since they're both pure genetic copies of their template, Jango Fett. However, throughout "The Bad Batch," she has proven herself as someone special beyond her lineage. Having never left Kamino or had her worldview compromised by politics and war, she acts as the altruistic guiding light of Clone Force 99. In her eyes, it's entirely possible to resolve conflict without killing others, and even the most selfish, mean-spirited people can redeem themselves. Thus, she has urged her clone brothers to be their best selves and help others at every turn — even if it endangers them — simply because it's the right thing to do.

Aside from her strong moral convictions, which have helped Clone Force 99 adjust to their new life and become heroes to the galaxy's common folk, Omega could be special for another major reason — assuming a fascinating fan theory is true.