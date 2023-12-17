Star Wars: Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn Has A Secret Love Only Real Fans Know About

As Star Wars fans familiar with Anakin Skywalker's (Hayden Christensen) forbidden marriage to Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman) are well aware, Jedi are prohibited from close attachments. The Jedi Code effectively states that Jedi cannot become romantically involved with another person lest they tarnish their devotion to the light side of the Force. Of course, Anakin is far from the only Jedi to forgo this rule in favor of a partner. As it turns out, even Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) has carried out a secret — albeit brief — romance with another Jedi.

A children's novel titled "Jedi Apprentice: The Ties That Bind" details the romance between Qui-Gon and a Jedi named Tahl. The book's plot revolves around Tahl's mission on the planet Apsolon. Qui-Gon decides to travel there alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi after he witnesses a vision of her suffering. When they find her, Qui-Gon tells her about his premonition. Because the Force seems to be presaging her death, he admits he has feelings for her.

Rather than shoot him down, Tahl reveals she feels the same way. At that point, they decide if she should survive, they'll do what they can to maintain a relationship. Unfortunately, Qui-Gon's vision comes to pass in the book's sequel, and Tahl dies by its end, terminating what was a doomed romance from the start.