House Of The Dragon Season 2's First Teaser Promises A War Of Blood And Fire

HBO has debuted the first trailer for "House of the Dragon" Season 2.

Set some 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," the prequel series highlights the chaotic and bloody power struggle that eventually led to the downfall of House Targaryen. With George R. R. Martin on board as the show's co-creator, "House of the Dragon" debuted to critical acclaim in 2022. Despite the backlash that "Game of Thrones" faced as it wrapped up, "House of the Dragon" was a viewership juggernaut, emerging as one of HBO's biggest successes since, well, "Game of Thrones."

Unsurprisingly, the trailer for Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" is filled with stunning imagery that hints at the chaotic conflict that's about to come in the wake of Lucerys Velaryon's (Elliot Grihault) shocking (and unprompted) death. With an all-out war brewing between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), the stakes are higher than ever for a seat on the franchise's excessively pointy chair.

While concrete plot details are slim, the first look at "House of the Dragon" does a stunning job of reminding fans that things are about to get a lot rougher for the Targaryens.