House Of The Dragon Season 2's First Teaser Promises A War Of Blood And Fire
HBO has debuted the first trailer for "House of the Dragon" Season 2.
Set some 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," the prequel series highlights the chaotic and bloody power struggle that eventually led to the downfall of House Targaryen. With George R. R. Martin on board as the show's co-creator, "House of the Dragon" debuted to critical acclaim in 2022. Despite the backlash that "Game of Thrones" faced as it wrapped up, "House of the Dragon" was a viewership juggernaut, emerging as one of HBO's biggest successes since, well, "Game of Thrones."
Unsurprisingly, the trailer for Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" is filled with stunning imagery that hints at the chaotic conflict that's about to come in the wake of Lucerys Velaryon's (Elliot Grihault) shocking (and unprompted) death. With an all-out war brewing between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), the stakes are higher than ever for a seat on the franchise's excessively pointy chair.
While concrete plot details are slim, the first look at "House of the Dragon" does a stunning job of reminding fans that things are about to get a lot rougher for the Targaryens.
Things only get more complicated in House of the Dragon Season 2
The first look at "House of the Dragon" Season 2 does an excellent job of reintroducing some of the show's beloved (and nefarious) characters. With more stress comes more violence at the hands of new faces, and showrunner Ryan Condal (who solely leads the series following Miguel Sapochnik's departure) has teased a brand new array of characters.
"We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera," the creative wrote in a statement as production on the sophomore series kicked off in early 2023. "All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies and riding their dragons into battle," Condal added. Oh, the creative also revealed that the second season will feature a whopping five new dragons.
Exactly how those additional characters and new dragons influence the machinations of the Targaryen vs. Hightower conflict remains to be seen. But if every other season of a "Game of Thrones" franchise show is any indication, it will bloody and bombastic.
"House of the Dragon" Season 2 flies onto HBO in 2024.