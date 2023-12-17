Yellowstone Confirms Whether Kelsey Asbille's Monica Is Dead

Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) is a core member of the Dutton family in "Yellowstone" as the wife of renegade son Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). Starting in Season 1 and continuing throughout the show's run, Monica falls victim to life-threatening incidents with some regularity. Fortunately for fans of Asbille's work on the hit Western TV series, her character has survived these dangerous situations so far.

First, in Season 1, Episode 6, Monica notices a fight outside of her son Tate's (Brecken Merrill) school. She helps break it up but suffers a blow to the head. In the following episode, a doctor diagnoses her with a brain condition called epidural hematoma. While her survival isn't a sure thing, she pulls through.

Later on, the Season 4 premiere opens in the immediate aftermath of a coordinated attack on many of the principal members of the Dutton family. In this episode, a masked assailant attacks Monica and Tate as well, but Tate shoots the attacker, securing his and Monica's survival. Although a severe brain injury and a home invasion might seem like enough for one person to endure in a lifetime, these do not, however, mark the end of Monica's ongoing brushes with death.