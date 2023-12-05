Howard Stern Was Bradley Cooper's First Choice For This A Star Is Born Role

Bradley Cooper's Oscar-nominated hit movie "A Star Is Born" could have looked a lot different had the actor-director gotten notorious shock jock Howard Stern to play a pivotal role in the music-themed drama. During a new interview with the longtime media personality on Sirius XM's "The Howard Stern Show," Cooper recalled the offer he made Stern to play Bobby Maine, the older brother of Cooper's Jackson Maine.

"I've told two or three people in my life that you offered me that role in 'A Star Is Born,' and they look at me like, 'What the f***? You didn't do it?'..." Stern told Cooper. "You said, 'I'm gonna play your older brother, and I'm gonna be your manager-type thing, your agent or manager.' I went, 'No s***. That's kind of intriguing.' I said, 'I'm gonna go full-on into it. I'm gonna shave my head. I'm gonna change my whole look.' I was really toying with the idea."

The part eventually went to legendary actor Sam Elliott, who received his first Oscar nomination, for best supporting actor, for playing the role. Elliott agreed to be in "A Star Is Born" after a weird encounter with Cooper, when the actor-director played Elliott a tape of Cooper emulating his voice so the two could sound alike in the film. "A Star Is Born" ended up being one of Bradley Cooper's best movie roles. Lady Gaga, of course, also starred in the film as Ally Maine, the singer Jackson discovers who soon becomes his wife.