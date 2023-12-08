Drowning: The Rescue Of Flight 1421 Plot, Director, Producer, And More Details

There aren't many things that Hollywood loves more than nerve-wracking disaster films and movies based on best-selling novels. Very few projects come along that happen to fall into both of those categories, but "Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 1421" is one of them, with the forthcoming film taking Hollywood by storm in late November when it was announced that a high-profile director had signed on to make it.

Not many details about "Drowning" have officially been revealed, but the movie has nonetheless emerged as one of the more noteworthy and exciting book-to-screen adaptations in development. While there's still a chance that progress on the film could be stalled in the future by certain unforeseen hurdles, it's about as well-positioned for success as a movie can be. Assuming that everything goes fairly smoothly behind the scenes, it may not even be long before audiences can see it on the big screen.

With all that in mind, here's everything viewers should know about "Drowning," including its plot, director, producers, and more.