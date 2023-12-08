Paul Rudd Changed Who Phoebe Ended Up With On Friends, According To Hank Azaria

Those 20-something New Yorkers in "Friends" have probably had as many failed relationships as they've had cups of coffee. However, one favorite who finally gets what she deserves is stinky-feline-obsessed Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow). The final season sees her tie the knot due to the sheer luck of Joey (Matt LeBlanc) shouting "Mike" in Central Perk and Paul Rudd magically appearing. As revealed by one of her former on-screen flames, Hank Azaria, however, it wasn't intended to go that way.

Speaking to The Huffington Post, Azaria, who played David the science guy, who returns from Minsk after a nine-year hiatus from the show, revealed that his comeback was always on the cards. He just got a bad hand when he did. "The plan always was kind of to bring [David] back," Azaria said. "I think, honestly, what happened was Paul Rudd is so awesome that they sort of found a groove with him, and [my character] became more of just the grist for that mill. As opposed to the other way around."

It's a competition that is swiftly resolved when Mike, after breaking up with Phoebe due to marriage fears in Season 9, Episode 16, "The One With the Boob Job," returns to propose in Season 9, Episode 23, "The One in Barbados, Part 1." Even to Azaria, though, it left a sore spot that he still feels for his character and the fictional one that got away.