Are Kevin Costner's Real-Life Daughters On Yellowstone?
"Yellowstone" is a series all about family drama, so it's only natural to wonder if relatives of the show's real-life stars have appeared on it. Kevin Costner — who stars in the series as John Dutton — has two very close relatives who work in the entertainment industry, and since they both have a few years of performing experience, fans may wonder if they've worked on the hit drama.
Both of his daughters tried their hands at being child actors; Annie appeared in several of her father's productions, including "Dances with Wolves" and "Waterworld," but she has grown up to become a television producer and a film director who mainly works for ESPN. Lily Costner also started her career when she was young; she plays Lily March in "The Postman" and, alongside her older sister, appears in the 1995 big-screen version of "The Baby-Sitter's Club." Unlike Annie, Lily has continued to work in the entertainment industry. Though she's primarily known as a musician, she kept a toe in the acting world for a little while longer; she was Miss Golden Globe in 2004, and her last credited acting role is that of a singer in 2014's "Black or White." But in spite of their previous experience acting in their father's productions and elsewhere, neither woman has appeared onscreen in "Yellowstone."
The key word here, of course, is "onscreen." Even though Lily Costner has never shown up in a single "Yellowstone" episode, her presence is still felt in one of the drama's outings.
Lily Costner's music has shown up in Yellowstone
Lily Costner is mainly a musician these days, having been featured on the soundtrack for the films "3000 Miles to Graceland" (which features Kevin Costner in a leading role) and "Collective." She can also be heard in an episode of "Yellowstone" singing "Heaven's Gate" in the Season 2 episode, "Resurrection Day." She performs the tune alongside her father's band, Kevin Costner & Modern West, and the song appears on the band's album "Tales from Yellowstone." Lily Costner has also performed live alongside her father and Modern West in concert settings.
Lily and Kevin Costner first shared a microphone on Trace Adkins' Christmas album, "The King's Gift," in 2013, where the pair provided background vocals for Adkin's rendition of "Silent Night." Lily Costner performed the song alongside Adkins on television in 2013 as well.
Kevin Costner has publicly praised both Lily's talent and career acumen. He told The Huffington Post in 2017 that his daughter has talent to spare but might not be looking to become a celebrity in her own right. "I think she wants a quality of life. She's seen the quality of life that we've had, and sometimes the idea of stardom, I think, is a mystery to her. She's content with performing. She's not a person who is trying to angle how to go faster and go higher and go larger," Costner mused. He added at the time that he didn't know if Lily wanted to share her gifts with the world. Years later, it definitely appears that she does.