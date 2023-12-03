Are Kevin Costner's Real-Life Daughters On Yellowstone?

"Yellowstone" is a series all about family drama, so it's only natural to wonder if relatives of the show's real-life stars have appeared on it. Kevin Costner — who stars in the series as John Dutton — has two very close relatives who work in the entertainment industry, and since they both have a few years of performing experience, fans may wonder if they've worked on the hit drama.

Both of his daughters tried their hands at being child actors; Annie appeared in several of her father's productions, including "Dances with Wolves" and "Waterworld," but she has grown up to become a television producer and a film director who mainly works for ESPN. Lily Costner also started her career when she was young; she plays Lily March in "The Postman" and, alongside her older sister, appears in the 1995 big-screen version of "The Baby-Sitter's Club." Unlike Annie, Lily has continued to work in the entertainment industry. Though she's primarily known as a musician, she kept a toe in the acting world for a little while longer; she was Miss Golden Globe in 2004, and her last credited acting role is that of a singer in 2014's "Black or White." But in spite of their previous experience acting in their father's productions and elsewhere, neither woman has appeared onscreen in "Yellowstone."

The key word here, of course, is "onscreen." Even though Lily Costner has never shown up in a single "Yellowstone" episode, her presence is still felt in one of the drama's outings.