Reacher Season 2: Why Shane Langston Looks So Familiar

When a hero as unstoppable as "Reacher" (Alex Ritchson) returns to television, it makes sense to give him a bigger, badder, and more brutal foe to really up the stakes. Thankfully, the forklift truck-sized frontman of Amazon Studios' action series has just that in the form of Shane Langston, the shady private security boss behind multiple murders of Reacher's former teammates. Of course, for someone to dare cross the wandering stranger who can cast shadows over small buildings, you need an icon known for turning the air cold in any room he walks into. Thankfully, they found just the guy.

Robert Patrick is taking on the part of Langston — a man sinister and stupid enough to get up to no good while Reacher is around. Of course, as far as playing a big bad, this is not Patrick's first rodeo. He's done it quite a few times; on one occasion, he played one of the most iconic monsters in cinema history. That's some time ago now, though, and most recently, he's spent some time being an okay guy(ish) alongside one of television's most beloved families — the Duttons.