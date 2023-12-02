Blue Bloods' Andrea Roth Wasn't The Original Choice To Play Kelly Davidson

Actor Andrea Roth plays a reporter named Kelly Davidson who ends up dating Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) starting in the pilot episode of "Blue Bloods." Previously, Roth made a name for herself as main protagonist Tommy Gavin's (Denis Leary) wife, Janet Gavin, on FX's firefighting dramedy, "Rescue Me." She plays Kelly for a total of five episodes in Season 1 of "Blue Bloods," after which she and Frank stop seeing one another.

What some "Blue Bloods" fans might not know is that Roth was not the first actor chosen to play Kelly. The show's producers began working on its pilot with another actor in the role and had to reshoot her scenes once they brought Roth on board. According to reporting by outlets like Digital Sky, based on a piece Entertainment Weekly published that's no longer publicly available, Wendy Moniz portrayed Kelly when production on the "Blue Bloods" pilot kicked off. Over vague creative differences, the series and Moniz decided to part ways and Roth was brought in as a replacement.

After her "Blue Bloods" role wrapped, Roth remained active in both movies and on TV. For example, in 2012 she played a recurring part on the CW drama "Ringer." Other notable projects from her subsequent filmography include the Syfy miniseries, "Ascension," 2015's "Dark Places," Netflix's "13 Reasons Why," and the Marvel TV series, "Cloak & Dagger."