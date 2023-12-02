Blue Bloods' Andrea Roth Wasn't The Original Choice To Play Kelly Davidson
Actor Andrea Roth plays a reporter named Kelly Davidson who ends up dating Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) starting in the pilot episode of "Blue Bloods." Previously, Roth made a name for herself as main protagonist Tommy Gavin's (Denis Leary) wife, Janet Gavin, on FX's firefighting dramedy, "Rescue Me." She plays Kelly for a total of five episodes in Season 1 of "Blue Bloods," after which she and Frank stop seeing one another.
What some "Blue Bloods" fans might not know is that Roth was not the first actor chosen to play Kelly. The show's producers began working on its pilot with another actor in the role and had to reshoot her scenes once they brought Roth on board. According to reporting by outlets like Digital Sky, based on a piece Entertainment Weekly published that's no longer publicly available, Wendy Moniz portrayed Kelly when production on the "Blue Bloods" pilot kicked off. Over vague creative differences, the series and Moniz decided to part ways and Roth was brought in as a replacement.
After her "Blue Bloods" role wrapped, Roth remained active in both movies and on TV. For example, in 2012 she played a recurring part on the CW drama "Ringer." Other notable projects from her subsequent filmography include the Syfy miniseries, "Ascension," 2015's "Dark Places," Netflix's "13 Reasons Why," and the Marvel TV series, "Cloak & Dagger."
Original Kelly Davidson actor Wendy Moniz continues to work regularly on popular TV shows
By the time of the "Blue Bloods" pilot's 2010 release, Wendy Moniz already had plenty of experience working in TV. Her debut screen acting credit and longest-running role to date was as one of the multiple actors to portray Dinah Marler, a mainstay of the CBS soap opera, "Guiding Light." She's Dinah in just over 150 episodes that originally aired between 1995 and 1999. Some of her other TV work in the lead-up to "Blue Bloods" includes parts in "Nash Bridges," " The Guardian," and "Damages."
While Muniz did not end up keeping her "Blue Bloods" role, her TV acting career continued to thrive after her sudden departure from the CBS cop drama. In its immediate aftermath, she played a four-episode role on the ABC soap opera "One Life to Live" before landing a comparatively meatier part in ABC's "Betrayal." She then went on to appear on shows like "Daredevil," "House of Cards," "Law & Order: Organized Crime," and "FBI: Most Wanted." Fans of "Yellowstone," meanwhile, will recognize her from her role as Lynelle Perry, who has appeared in every season to date
Moniz's "Blue Bloods" exit, then, seems to have genuinely resulted from an isolated conflict rather than a more pervasive issue given just how often she has worked in its wake.