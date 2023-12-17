Star Wars: Is Finn In Love With Rey?

Most people who have seen the 2015 blockbuster "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens" likely picked up that two of the film's heroes — Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) — develop instant chemistry with one another.

Also evident is that the feelings the two have for each other seem to extend beyond the bonds of friendship, which is something "The Force Awakens" novelization author Alan Dean Foster sensed. In a 2020 interview with Midnight's Edge, Foster said he tried to set the stage for the romantic feelings Finn had for Rey in the book, but Lucasfilm requested he remove this thread from the book (which implies a love story between the two was never intended). That decision bothered the writer.

"I'm going to tell you one thing they made me take out because enough time has passed, I don't think it matters. There's obviously the beginnings of a relationship between John Boyega's character and Daisy Ridley's character ... I expected to see that developed further in 'Episode VIII' ['The Last Jedi']," he said. "And zero happened with it. And we all know why zero happened with it — and there's no need to go into it in-depth — but that's, sadly, just the way things are."

Instead, "The Last Jedi" explored a potential romance between Finn and Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico, but nothing materialized in "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker."