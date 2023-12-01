Squid Game: The Challenge's 'Master Manipulator' Has A Brutal Ending

At the start of Netflix's 10-episode "Squid Game: The Challenge," 456 entrants are all competing against one another in a series of games inspired by the streaming service's hit drama "Squid Game" to be the sole winner of a $4.56 million prize. As is the case in almost every reality series — and especially one with such major financial stakes — heroes and villains emerge based on how they treat their competition. Player #161, named Lorenzo, is a natural villain from the get-go, describing himself as a "master manipulator" destined to become a multimillionaire.

When Lorenzo ends up eliminated, it's not the result of failing in competition, but something altogether more brutal. Tasked with picking three contestants to eliminate in an Episode 4 challenge, the surviving cast members at that point land on Lorenzo as one of their final choices. Making matters worse is the fact that Player #374, named Andy, effectively singles himself out for elimination and accordingly ends up chosen. Lorenzo, then, is one of just two cast members at that point deemed worth eliminating because their competition simply doesn't like or trust them.

That said, his behavior leading up to this incident makes the manner of his elimination altogether unsurprising, given just how willingly he wrongs some of the other players.