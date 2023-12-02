Archie's Jason Isaacs Was Afraid To Play Cary Grant At First (For A Good Reason)

Cary Grant is synonymous with the Golden Age of Hollywood, with his debonair attitude and iconic transatlantic accent. It goes without saying that Grant's body of work has inspired many modern actors, so it's understandable Jason Isaacs would be hesitant to play the performer in the new television miniseries "Archie."

The show follows various stages of life for the leading man, whose real name was Archibald Leach. With such a distinct image associated with Grant, it makes sense Isaacs would have a hard time figuring out how to portray him adequately, especially when it came to his manner of speaking. Isaacs told Virgin Radio UK, "I didn't want to take the job, partly because everybody thinks they can do an impression of him." The transatlantic accent, which denotes a sort of upper-class sensibility, is quite specific and can easily descend into parody if one's not careful.

Isaacs stated how he was "terrified" to try to do justice to Grant, one of many legendary actors who've been due for a biopic for some time. One method Isaacs employed was to "break down all the movies phonetically." However, a special, uncovered secret is what made everything click for Isaacs.