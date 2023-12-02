The Way Home Season 2 Premiere Date Confirmed By Hallmark
Hallmark had a breakout hit when the drama series "The Way Home" premiered early in 2023. The channel won't waste any time getting new episodes to fans, as Deadline reports the show will return to airwaves on January 21, 2024.
The drama incorporates time travel to tell the story of three generations of women in the same family. They'll go on their respective journeys to not only learn more about their family's history but also discover more about one another in the process. "The Way Home" Season 2 should pick up where Season 1 left off, which involved Kat (Chyler Leigh) telling her mother, Del (Andie MacDowell), that she figured out what happened with her younger brother, Jacob (Remy Smith). While he's been missing for years, it's uncovered that he fell in the pond that allows everyone else to travel through time, and he's really in 1814. Season 2 should pick up on this plot thread for more emotional excursions within the Landry family.
Hallmark also released a trailer for "The Way Home" Season 2, promising more tensely charged conversations and people jumping into a pond without caring about what it must do to their clothes.
Hallmark promises The Way Home Season 2 'does not disappoint'
Hallmark didn't waste any time getting more "The Way Home" into production. Season 1 premiered on January 15, 2023, and pretty much exactly one year later, Season 2 will come out. Hallmark renewed the series in March, and it sounds like the team is incredibly pleased with the reception.
The executive vice president of programming at Hallmark Media, Lisa Hamilton Daly, commented on what a pleasant surprise "The Way Home" Season 1 was: "The hard work of our talented writers, cast and entire crew gave viewers a compelling family drama they instantly became invested in and created a passionate fan base that grew with each and every episode."
Senior vice president of development Laurie Ferneau also put out a statement: "We all fell in love with the Landry women and their complex, emotional story and are thrilled that it resonated so strongly with viewers. We can't wait for fans to continue this journey, which is filled with more heartfelt drama, emotion and mystery. Season two does not disappoint."
Science proves why people love Hallmark holiday movies so much, and now, there's another reason for people to tune in to the network. If you need a good cry with a sprinkle of time-traveling shenanigans, "The Way Home" is for you.