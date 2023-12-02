The Way Home Season 2 Premiere Date Confirmed By Hallmark

Hallmark had a breakout hit when the drama series "The Way Home" premiered early in 2023. The channel won't waste any time getting new episodes to fans, as Deadline reports the show will return to airwaves on January 21, 2024.

The drama incorporates time travel to tell the story of three generations of women in the same family. They'll go on their respective journeys to not only learn more about their family's history but also discover more about one another in the process. "The Way Home" Season 2 should pick up where Season 1 left off, which involved Kat (Chyler Leigh) telling her mother, Del (Andie MacDowell), that she figured out what happened with her younger brother, Jacob (Remy Smith). While he's been missing for years, it's uncovered that he fell in the pond that allows everyone else to travel through time, and he's really in 1814. Season 2 should pick up on this plot thread for more emotional excursions within the Landry family.

Hallmark also released a trailer for "The Way Home" Season 2, promising more tensely charged conversations and people jumping into a pond without caring about what it must do to their clothes.