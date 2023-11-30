Zack Snyder Would Only Return To The DC Universe To Adapt This Batman Project

Zack Snyder has revealed the one comic book storyline that could bring him back to the DC film universe after the notoriously tumultuous production of "Justice League." Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder said that he would consider adapting Frank Miller's seminal "The Dark Knight Returns" to live action, but he clarified that he would only be interested in making "a true representation of the graphic novel."

The four-part series, released in 1986, follows an aged, retired Bruce Wayne who is forced back into action to protect a dystopian Gotham City. The comic, which is often cited as one of the best "Batman" storylines ever written, was already adapted as a two-part animated feature in 2012. This isn't the first time Snyder has expressed interest in bringing the project to the big screen. He's previously referred to the idea of an adaptation as his "white whale," but he's also said that his experience on "Justice League" and fighting Warner Bros. over creative decisions left him exhausted with the franchise.

Still, Snyder has a passionate and very vocal fanbase amongst DC followers, evidenced by the success of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign. With devotees still clamoring for a DC Snyderverse — despite Snyder himself confirming the idea is dead — the audience will seemingly be waiting for him should he decide to return.