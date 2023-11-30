Zack Snyder Would Only Return To The DC Universe To Adapt This Batman Project
Zack Snyder has revealed the one comic book storyline that could bring him back to the DC film universe after the notoriously tumultuous production of "Justice League." Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder said that he would consider adapting Frank Miller's seminal "The Dark Knight Returns" to live action, but he clarified that he would only be interested in making "a true representation of the graphic novel."
The four-part series, released in 1986, follows an aged, retired Bruce Wayne who is forced back into action to protect a dystopian Gotham City. The comic, which is often cited as one of the best "Batman" storylines ever written, was already adapted as a two-part animated feature in 2012. This isn't the first time Snyder has expressed interest in bringing the project to the big screen. He's previously referred to the idea of an adaptation as his "white whale," but he's also said that his experience on "Justice League" and fighting Warner Bros. over creative decisions left him exhausted with the franchise.
Still, Snyder has a passionate and very vocal fanbase amongst DC followers, evidenced by the success of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign. With devotees still clamoring for a DC Snyderverse — despite Snyder himself confirming the idea is dead — the audience will seemingly be waiting for him should he decide to return.
Why Zach Snyder is the obvious choice for The Dark Knight Returns
Snyder's affinity for "The Dark Knight Returns" was already on full display in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." The climactic fight between Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill) is clearly influenced by the graphic novel. Like the movie, the book sees Batman and Superman at an ideological stalemate, resulting in an all-out brawl. In Miller's book, Bruce Wayne has to don a specialized armored suit to even stand a chance against the Man of Steel, much like he does in "Dawn of Justice." Snyder has even cited the book as the inspiration for that suit design.
Plus, this wouldn't be the first time Snyder has adapted one of Frank Miller's works for the big screen. His first foray into comic book movies was in 2006 when he brought Miller's "300" to live action. Miller told CBR that Snyder was a "very good collaborator" and praised his film: "Zack's treatment of the work is very dramatic," he said. "The combat scenes are unbelievable."
While Snyder's comments about his desire to adapt Miller's iconic Batman story were likely just wishful thinking, it's easy to see how Snyder's passion, experience, and devoted following would make him a solid choice should DC ever want to bring "The Dark Knight Returns" to life.