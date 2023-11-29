Karen Gillan's The Simpsons Casting Makes A 13-Year-Old Dream Come True

She's appeared in everything from "Doctor Who" to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Karen Gillan is still ticking dream projects off her acting bucket list. On Wednesday, the Scottish actor took to Instagram to reveal that she'll appear in an upcoming episode of "The Simpsons" — and she's over the moon about it as the role has been a long time coming.

"I can finally announce the role I was born to play," she wrote. "That's right folks, I'm Groundskeeper Willie's new Scottish love interest in The Simpsons. SO honoured to join this legendary show!!!! Episode airs this weekend!"

The episode is called "AE Bonny Romance" and follows the Simpson family as they travel to Scotland to find Willie (Dan Castellaneta) after he gets kidnapped. Gillan's character is called Maisie, and it seems she'll bring some light to Willie's dark situation. As of this writing, it remains to be seen if Maisie will appear in more episodes. However, even if she's only in one, it has allowed Gillan to live out a dream that's been 13 years in the making.