Suite Life's Dylan Sprouse Refused To Say One Disrespectful Joke About Kim Rhodes

Different productions handle actor pregnancy differently. Some are clever, like when "New Girl" hid Zooey Deschanel's character in a motorized scooter and then shipped her off to jury duty, or when "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" let Melissa Fumero's character be pregnant alongside her. On the other hand, "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" wanted to mock Kim Rhodes' character with fat jokes ... and her costars were having none of it. During a 2023 interview with "Back to the Best," a podcast devoted to reliving the 1990s and 2000s through a shared love of cinema, Rhodes said that Dylan Sprouse refused to deliver a fat joke that was written into the script.

"I got pregnant when I was on the show, and of course, the show dealt with it by making fat jokes," recalled Rhodes. "One of my favorite memories is Dylan had a line that was a fat joke, and he just kept skipping over it. It was like in the middle of a chunk of dialogue, so he kept skipping this laugh line... And finally, we get in front of the studio audience and he skips it, and the executive producer screams, 'Cut! Dylan, say the line!' And he goes, 'I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny and I'll say it.'"

Rhodes' anecdote lines up with interviews provided by the Sprouse twins in which they discuss a fervent protective nature in regard to their former cast and crew members.