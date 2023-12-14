Six Feet Under: Why Lisa's Death Is The Series' Weirdest Mystery

Whenever television characters disappear into thin air, fans are often left wondering what happened. Sometimes, these individuals are never mentioned again; sometimes, they're replaced by suspiciously familiar new faces who function similarly within the plot. Lisa Kimmel (Lili Taylor) never ends up being replaced within the narrative of "Six Feet Under," yet her sudden departure from the series continues to cast a confusing pall over the show's legacy.

Lisa is Nate's (Peter Krause) wife and even gives birth to their daughter, Maya, before the weight of Nate's undying affection for Brenda Chenowith (Rachel Griffiths) leads her to suspect he's cheating on her. Towards the end of Season 3, Lisa suddenly disappears. Nate becomes increasingly frantic, concerned about Lisa's shaky mental health, when he learns that her body has washed up on a beach. Nate buries Lisa in accordance with her wishes; when her sister Barb (Julie Dretzin) figures out Nate has given them another person's ashes, she confronts Nate, and some form of the truth emerges. Hoyt (Jeff Yagher), Lisa's brother-in-law, admits that he and Lisa were having an affair, that he didn't want her to tell Barb, inadvertently hints that he murdered Lisa ... and then commits suicide.

It's a jaw-dropping situation that's bizarre, to say the least, mostly because it has little grounding in the plotline surrounding it. Having Lisa cheat on Nate when his fidelity concerns her makes little sense. The mystery is also never completely solved, and Hoyt's actions — though maybe not his guilt — remain ambiguous. That makes Lisa's death feel like a non-event. Were the writers simply trying to show that life is brutal and short? Or were they trying to get rid of Lisa? It's a question that continues to baffle Taylor.