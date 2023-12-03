How Inappropriate Is Jim Carrey's Comedy The Mask - A Parent's Guide

New Line Cinema's "The Mask" is a 1994 superhero flick that stars the one and only Jim Carrey. Given the comedian's other filmography from the era, such as "Earth Girls Are Easy" and "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," it would be understandable for parents to approach this particular project with caution. But according to Common Sense Media, a site whose primary goal is to provide family-oriented reviews of popular media, that concern is mostly unwarranted. CSM summarizes "The Mask" as being "a bit crude, but fun and relatively harmless" and suitable for children ages 12 and up (parent reviews say 10 and up).

The MPAA labels "The Mask" as a PG-13 film. According to CSM, this rating is primarily for cartoon violence, raunchy humor, consistent profanity, and the visible consumption of alcohol. The website rates thematic mature content on a scale from one to five. For each of the four aforementioned categories, CSM rates "The Mask" a three out of five. The organization also notes that in the "Sex, Romance, & Nudity" category, "Cameron Diaz's cleavage is its own character." On the flip side, while CSM notes that "The Mask" lacks positive messaging, it features some positive role models. "Before discovering the mask, Stanley is a very kind but passive man who is easily taken advantage of," the outlet says. "The mask gives him confidence and power but ultimately teaches him lessons about his own self-worth."