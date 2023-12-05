Star Wars: What Is The Invisible Hand & Who Was Its Captain?

Along with lightsabers and the Force, one of the most popular elements of "Star Wars" is its countless space battles. From era to era, brave pilots take to the vastness of space in hopes of securing victory for their faction. In the case of the Clone Wars, the Grand Army of the Republic and the Confederacy of Independent Systems duke it out among the stars, with massive capital ships serving as main hubs for either side. One of the most fearsome to aid the latter team takes on the name of the Invisible Hand.

The Invisible Hand is the massive Providence-class carrier or destroyer of the Supreme Commander of the Droid Armies, also referred to as the Separatist Supreme Commander. During the Clone Wars, this title goes to none other than the infamous General Grievous, a ruthless Kaleesh cyborg who became known far and wide for his bad attitude, persistent cough, and searing hatred for the Jedi. Though he becomes synonymous with the ship, the Neimoidian Lushros Dofine actually serves as the Invisible Hand's captain. He runs the bridge when the ship is under the watchful eye of Trade Federation leader Nute Gunray and maintains his position under Grievious' watch during numerous Clone Wars conflicts.

Dofine only narrowly survives the destruction of the Invisible Hand during one of the Clone Wars' final conflicts — a pivotal battle that further cements the vessel's place in the "Star Wars" history books.