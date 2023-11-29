Was The Snyder Cut Campaign Fueled By Bots? 'It Doesn't Matter' Says Zack Snyder

In the lead-up to his sci-fi film "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire" premiering to Netflix on December 15, The Hollywood Reporter published a lengthy profile of director Zack Snyder. Of course, the release of the so-called Snyder Cut — his four-hour reedited version of "Justice League" — is one of the most storied episodes of his career to date.

While discussing the grassroots fan campaign that led directly to the myth of the Snyder Cut becoming "Zack Snyder's Justice League," Snyder addressed the pervasive theory that many of the users online calling for its release were bots. "The truth is? It doesn't matter. The movie got made," he said. "If they were smart enough to employ bots in this thing, then they won. That movie has no business existing — and it does."

Snyder also acknowledged the fact that some of his vocal supporters were accused of toxicity. He ultimately attributed this to the nature of the internet, and thanked the contingent of those supporters who raised a sizable sum of money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Whether or not some posters were bots, then, Snyder is vocally appreciative of the #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign's positive impact, both on his career and as a tool for fundraising.