Was Ian Somerhalder's Smallville Character Batman? Here's The Truth

Fans of "Smallville" always hoped to see Batman arrive in the television series. However, neither Bruce Wayne nor Batman made their CW live-action debut in the show. Despite the lack of Batman in "Smallville," co-creator Alfred Gough revealed actor Ian Somerhalder's character, Adam Knight, introduced in the show's third season, was their soft-launch of the Caped Crusader that never came to fruition.

Appearing on Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum's "Smallville" rewatch podcast TalkVille, Gough said: "[Bruce Wayne] was a name we were clearly trying to put out there, but we could never get Batman. At that point, it was off the table because [Christopher] Nolan was literally making "Batman Begins" at this point."

There were a few hints Knight could have become Batman in the "Smallville" universe, including his name being a combination of "Batman" actor Adam West and The Dark Knight, the fact he had martial arts training and was a technology expert, and that he was an orphan. Unfortunately, with "Batman Begins" in production and DC Comics not allowing "Smallville" to use the character, Knight didn't end up transforming into Batman. Instead, Somerhalder's Knight, who came to Smallville after being resurrected, would go mad after not getting the Lazarus Serum he needed to survive, killing the doctor responsible for the serum before dying himself due to withdrawals.