Predator Vs. Wolverine Teases A Star Wars Crossover We'll Probably Never See

Contains spoilers for "Predator vs. Wolverine" #3 (by Benjamin Percy, Ken Lashley, Hayden Sherman, Kei Zama, Juan Fernandez, Alex Guimaraes, and VC's Cory Petit)

Wolverine's latest miniseries pits the adamantium-clawed hero against Predators, with the iconic movie creatures being linked to the popular mutant's Weapon X origin. The comic reveals Logan encountered the Predators in his time before officially becoming Wolverine, but his memories of fighting them were erased. With the story shifting from the past to the present, Marvel Comics reveals Logan's forgotten days while showcasing a surprise Easter egg tying Predators to the Star Wars franchise.

In "Predator vs. Wolverine" #3, the Yautja probe Wolverine after his capture, seeing the hero as the ultimate trophy due to his near-unkillable nature. When one of the Predators figures out where to put Wolverine's metal body inside its trophy room, readers glimpse several different skulls on display. Star Wars fans will recognize one sitting atop the others, as it's shaped like a rancor, a deadly alien first seen in "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi." In the film, Jabba Hutt has a rancor he unleashes on his prisoners, including Luke Skywalker. The monsters are considered one of the property's most lethal creatures, making them a worthwhile trophy for Predators to catch.

Readers shouldn't expect a Star Wars crossover with Predators in the future, as Lucasfilm has rarely officially lent their characters to other universes. However, this isn't the first time Marvel has referenced the classic sci-fi franchise in their comics.