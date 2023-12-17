Predator Vs. Wolverine Teases A Star Wars Crossover We'll Probably Never See
Contains spoilers for "Predator vs. Wolverine" #3 (by Benjamin Percy, Ken Lashley, Hayden Sherman, Kei Zama, Juan Fernandez, Alex Guimaraes, and VC's Cory Petit)
Wolverine's latest miniseries pits the adamantium-clawed hero against Predators, with the iconic movie creatures being linked to the popular mutant's Weapon X origin. The comic reveals Logan encountered the Predators in his time before officially becoming Wolverine, but his memories of fighting them were erased. With the story shifting from the past to the present, Marvel Comics reveals Logan's forgotten days while showcasing a surprise Easter egg tying Predators to the Star Wars franchise.
In "Predator vs. Wolverine" #3, the Yautja probe Wolverine after his capture, seeing the hero as the ultimate trophy due to his near-unkillable nature. When one of the Predators figures out where to put Wolverine's metal body inside its trophy room, readers glimpse several different skulls on display. Star Wars fans will recognize one sitting atop the others, as it's shaped like a rancor, a deadly alien first seen in "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi." In the film, Jabba Hutt has a rancor he unleashes on his prisoners, including Luke Skywalker. The monsters are considered one of the property's most lethal creatures, making them a worthwhile trophy for Predators to catch.
Readers shouldn't expect a Star Wars crossover with Predators in the future, as Lucasfilm has rarely officially lent their characters to other universes. However, this isn't the first time Marvel has referenced the classic sci-fi franchise in their comics.
Star Wars has made several Marvel cameos
Given the influence of Star Wars, the rancor seen in "Predator vs. Wolverine" is among many Easter eggs referencing the franchise over the years in different Marvel Comics stories.
In "Uncanny X-Men" #155 (by Chris Claremont, Dave Cockrum, Bob Wiacek, Glynis Wein, and Joe Rosen), the X-Men hero Kitty Pryde uses Shi'ar technology to change her outfits instantly, as she goes through a few looks before briefly transforming into Darth Vader. "Sleepwalker" #10 (by Bob Budiansky, Bret Blevins, Mike Manley, Marie Javins, and Richard Starkings) sees the titular hero enter the dreams of film studies student Rich Sheridan; readers can see Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker fighting inside the dreamscape. The one-shot "Strong Guy Reborn" #1 (by Todd DeZago, Andy Smith, Art Thibert, Matt Webb, and Comicraft), features a cameo from the Millenium Falcon, which Strong Guy uses to depart a dangerous situation.
A full story featuring a fight between Predators and the rancor would be fun to see unfold on the page, but it's unlikely there will be a follow-up to this Easter egg. However, if Marvel ever wanted to make this more than just a cool reference and print a Predator vs. Star Wars crossover, it'd probably be a massive hit with readers.
"Predator vs. Wolverine" #3 by Marvel Comics is now available in comic book stores and online retailers.