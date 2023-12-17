Is Star Wars Really An Allegory For The Vietnam War?

Star Wars may seem mostly like a whimsical space opera about space wizards, giant monsters, and laser swords. And, well, yeah, it is that a lot of the time. But beneath the alien-to-Halloween-costume pipeline and the shiny veneer of Arthurian myth, the franchise also harbors some more subversive political themes and parallels.

George Lucas was always a political filmmaker. His first feature, "THX 1138," takes place in a dystopian future where emotions are controlled by forced drug consumption and children are raised in tubes. The original "Star Wars" isn't quite as explicit in its political commentary, but the pieces are there to put together, and Lucas himself has spoken frequently about the meaning behind the Rebellion and the Empire. While interviewing Lucas on AMC in 2018, James Cameron said, "The good guys are the rebels. They're using asymmetric warfare against a highly organized empire. I think we call those guys 'terrorists' today. We call them 'mujahideen.' We call them Al-Qaeda."

Lucas agreed with Cameron, adding, "When I did it, they were Viet Cong." He explained that the Vietnam allegory was front and center in his mind when making the original "Star Wars" in the mid-1970s, as was the American Revolution. "We're fighting the largest empire in the world, and we're just a bunch of hayseeds in coonskin hats who don't know nothing, and it was the same with the Vietnamese," Lucas said. "The irony of that one is, in both of those, the little guys won, and the big, highly technical empire — the English empire, the American empire — lost."