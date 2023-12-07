Elf Casting Director Has The Perfect Will Ferrell Replacement For A Remake

It's been 20 years since Will Ferrell charmed audiences with his portrayal of Buddy, the towering human Christmas elf who treks to New York City from the North Pole in search of his biological father (played by James Caan). The 2003 movie was titled simply "Elf," and it was released just one year after Ferrell left "Saturday Night Live" following a seven-year run. Ferrell's comedic timing helped make "Elf" a modern Christmas classic. While donning yellow tights and a pointy green hat, he spewed lines such as "Son of a nutcracker!" and feel-good messages like "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear."

It's hard to imagine anyone other than Ferrell playing the childlike Buddy the elf. Twenty years later, no sequel is in the works, but given her way, "Elf" casting director Susie Farris would cast the role of Buddy with another SNL alum. "Off the top of my head, I'm just going to say Bill Hader," Farris told People magazine in a 2023 interview. "I just think that he's quirky and endearing."

Hader appeared on SNL from 2005 to 2013, so he missed working with Ferrell by three years. But like Ferrell, he capped off his run on the late-night sketch comedy series with a Christmas movie. Hader wasn't an elf; he was actually one better as far as the Christmas hierarchy goes. He played Santa's son, Nick Kringle, in the 2019 holiday flick "Noelle."