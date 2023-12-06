MCU Rumor: Doctor Strange 2's Sam Raimi May Direct 3 Huge Marvel Movies

According to Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios is considering Sam Raimi for "Doctor Strange 3" and the two-part finale to the Multiverse Saga — "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars." If true, Raimi, who helmed 2022's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," will join Anthony and Joe Russo as the only directors to oversee four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" director Destin Daniel Cretton was originally slated to head up "The Kang Dynasty," but he left the project. And while there have been reports of the Russo brothers or Ryan Coogler being eyed to helm "Secret Wars," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has publicly shut them down. Raimi seems like a solid candidate.

"Multiverse of Madness" was one of the highest-grossing films in 2022, raking in nearly $1 billion at the box office, despite its pandemic-era release date. And since that movie is one of the first films to really explore the MCU's multiverse in earnest (along with "Spider-Man: No Way Home"), it would make sense for Raimi to return to wrap up the saga.