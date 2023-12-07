What The Troll In The Bathroom From Harry Potter Looks Like In Real Life

Mountain trolls aren't exactly known for their beauty. In "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," J.K. Rowling describes the one that Professor Quirrell sets loose within the walls of Hogwarts as a towering, misshapen boulder with a small head, stumpy legs, and lanky arms. As if that weren't enough to leave the creature with crippling self-esteem issues, it also possesses an "incredible" smell, something that even the kindest reader could not interpret as a compliment.

Warner Bros.' 2001 live-action adaptation of Rowling's novel re-creates almost every detail of the mountain troll as the author wrote it. The film adds a pair of exaggerated ears, a dull-eyed expression, and a cute little vest, but otherwise, both versions of the monster are the same, which is to say they're both intentionally grotesque, so it's bonkers to know that a human being was hired to serve as a body reference for its digital model.

Enter Michael Q. Schmidt, an actor and model who's built a multi-decade career by leaning into his physique. Exact measurements tend to fluctuate, so suffice it to say that Schmidt is neither a short man nor a small one. His film roles include characters such as "Obese Russian Airline Passenger," "Big Fat Jessica," "Huge Naked Guy," and "Fat Tony."