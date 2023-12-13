Donald Trump Had A Very Specific Demand For His Super Bowl Commercial Cameo

Before Taika Waititi became a superstar producer and Marvel director, he was still a little-known indie filmmaker in New Zealand. By 2011, Waititi's star was beginning to rise off of the strength of his first two feature films: "Eagle vs Shark" and "Boy." That year, the up-and-coming director directed a star-studded commercial that aired during Super Bowl XLVI.

The nearly four-minute featurette highlights NBC's lineup of shows, which at the time included "30 Rock," "The Office," "Parks and Recreation," and "Community," among others, with the cast members from each singing the show tune "Brotherhood of Man." Reality programming is featured as well, leading to a split second jump scare of Donald Trump, then the host of "The Apprentice." The ex-President flashes a smile and a thumbs up at the camera before it cuts to the hosts of "Today."

In an interview on the "SmartLess" podcast, Waititi reminisced with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett about his experience shooting the commercial. According to the filmmaker, Trump had some very specific requirements on set. "I directed Trumpy," said Waititi around the 28-minute mark. "There was a piece of paper with a list of demands." The camera, Waititi recalled, "had to be a certain height to make him look a little thinner." He continued, ​​"I think it had like a sort of, whatever the Pantone of orange was that he had to appear as on screen."