Frasier: Why The Plumber Roland From Paramount's Reboot Looks So Familiar

Contains spoilers for "Frasier" Season 1, Episode 9 – "The Fix Is In"

The "Frasier" revival on Paramount+ is so connected to sitcom history that viewers should expect fun callbacks and Easter eggs. Apart from the various nods to Dr. Frasier Crane's (Kelsey Grammer) storied past, it's no surprise that "Frasier" features the occasional cameo, either. After all, the original "Frasier" is known for its amazing secret call-in guests with Hollywood legends from John Lithgow to Gillian Anderson calling Frasier's radio show to discuss their invariably offbeat lives.

"The Fix Is In" gets in on the celebrity guest action, courtesy of Andy Daly. The comedian is a perfect choice to play Roland, the plumber who finds himself in the middle of a typically convoluted confrontation between Frasier and Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). The situation makes full use of Daly's ability to play a normal guy with surprising hidden depths, and Roland's ability to roll with the absurd situation by pretending to be a Harvard professor is a pretty clear homage to the comedian's own background in improv. Daly has such a huge amount of screen credits that fans of the show may very well immediately recognize his face ... but if the viewer can't quite remember where they know him from, here's a look at some of his best-known projects.