Pixar's Star Wars Movie Is Too Good To Be True

Both Pixar and Lucasfilm are known for groundbreaking narratives with unforgettable visual styles, so it's not really a stretch to mash them together, is it? Because everything must exist somewhere, artist Ben Mornin did that very thing for Star Wars Day 2023 using Midjourney, an AI program that generates images from natural language descriptions.

Mornin shared the results on his Instagram, posting a carousel featuring 10 familiar faces (or helmets) from the original "Star Wars" trilogy, including Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), and Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), each and every one redesigned in a charming chibi style.

While his Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) looks like he belongs in the Madrigal family in "Encanto," it's his Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) that truly makes the set of images shine. Mornin presumably felt the same way because his bright-eyed Wookiee sits proudly at the top of the carousel.