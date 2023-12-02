Saved By The Bell Confirmed Whether Zack Morris Is Dead
Many shows that were popular throughout the 1980s and '90s have been revived on numerous streaming services, including "Saved by the Bell." While the rebooted series on Peacock focused on a new crop of students at Bayside High, it allowed fans to check in with the school's alumni to see what they were up to. This also allowed the series to answer the question, "Is Zack Morris dead?"
Played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar in both iterations of the show, Zack Morris is alive and well when Peacock's revival comes around. In fact, he's the governor of California who shut down all of the low-performing schools in the state, forcing low-income students to integrate with upper-class families at Bayside. He pops up periodically in the reboot alongside his wife, Kelly Morris (Tiffani Thiessen).
Zack Morris survives the rebooted series, as it didn't last terribly long. Peacock canceled the show after just two seasons, so fans can rest easy knowing Zack lives for now, even if not every prominent Bayside alumni survived.
Saved by the Bell honored the late Dustin Diamond, who played Screech
Season 1 of the "Saved by the Bell" reboot aired in 2020, and while there were many returning cast members, there was one notable absence. Dustin Diamond, who played lovable dweeb Samuel "Screech" Powers on the original "Saved by the Bell," was nowhere to be found. The actor mentioned not being invited to appear, likely due to a less-than-family-friendly image since the show went off the air. This was caused by a number of factors, including jail time for allegedly stabbing someone. Sadly, Diamond passed away on February 1, 2021, but the series honored the fallen cast member when Season 2 came around in November of that year.
In Season 2, Episode 1 — "The Last Year Dance" — the old cast members gather at The Max to remember their friend, Screech, who likewise died in the show's universe. They enjoy some of his spaghetti burgers, which are weird but good just like their friend. The friends reminisce with stories of classic Screech misadventures from the original series before raising their burgers in a toast.
It would've been nice to have a fully-fledged Bayside reunion with all of the teens from the original cast getting together one last time. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be. But at least fans had a little time to check back in with Zack and Kelly, brief as it might've been.