Saved By The Bell Confirmed Whether Zack Morris Is Dead

Many shows that were popular throughout the 1980s and '90s have been revived on numerous streaming services, including "Saved by the Bell." While the rebooted series on Peacock focused on a new crop of students at Bayside High, it allowed fans to check in with the school's alumni to see what they were up to. This also allowed the series to answer the question, "Is Zack Morris dead?"

Played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar in both iterations of the show, Zack Morris is alive and well when Peacock's revival comes around. In fact, he's the governor of California who shut down all of the low-performing schools in the state, forcing low-income students to integrate with upper-class families at Bayside. He pops up periodically in the reboot alongside his wife, Kelly Morris (Tiffani Thiessen).

Zack Morris survives the rebooted series, as it didn't last terribly long. Peacock canceled the show after just two seasons, so fans can rest easy knowing Zack lives for now, even if not every prominent Bayside alumni survived.