Marvel's Loki Season 2 Cut A 'Full-On Multiversal War' - Here's Why

Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief might've sent time into a tailspin during his spin-off series, "Loki," but it could've been so much worse. According to co-executive producer Kevin Wright, there was a juncture where it was considered Loki would get caught up in a Multiversal War in Season 2 of the beloved show.

To have Loki tackle such a massive event may have felt bigger than the story it was happening in, though. More multiversal madness would've meant more variants of other characters, more than a pair of Kangs (Jonathan Majors) to come in contact with, and most importantly, straying from the stunning and perfect ending we eventually got.

Speaking to Den of Geek, Wright explained, "Even as we were saying that, it felt completely wrong, jumping to something we haven't earned yet." Instead, the team realized that staying small (well, as small as possible when handling all of time) was a safer move.