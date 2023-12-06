Marvel's Loki Season 2 Cut A 'Full-On Multiversal War' - Here's Why
Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief might've sent time into a tailspin during his spin-off series, "Loki," but it could've been so much worse. According to co-executive producer Kevin Wright, there was a juncture where it was considered Loki would get caught up in a Multiversal War in Season 2 of the beloved show.
To have Loki tackle such a massive event may have felt bigger than the story it was happening in, though. More multiversal madness would've meant more variants of other characters, more than a pair of Kangs (Jonathan Majors) to come in contact with, and most importantly, straying from the stunning and perfect ending we eventually got.
Speaking to Den of Geek, Wright explained, "Even as we were saying that, it felt completely wrong, jumping to something we haven't earned yet." Instead, the team realized that staying small (well, as small as possible when handling all of time) was a safer move.
Keeping things small on Loki could lead to big things in the MCU
Incredibly, this move unknowingly led to far bigger things within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "This maybe sounds false to say now, but I promise you this is true. When we developed Loki, we were trying to be as insular as possible," Kevin Wright assured. "We ... wanted to build our own little corner of the MCU. If it was cool and exciting, we figured the rest of the MCU would come to us."
He was right, of course. While Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is meeting other versions of himself and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is going up against Kang the Conqueror, Loki is lingering just outside of time dealing with his own issues at the Time Variance Authority. "All of this stuff will have bigger consequences for the MCU, but it's our story, the story we started in season one," Wright concluded.
Of course, time really will tell just how much this small story about the god burdened with glorious purpose will impact the future of the MCU.