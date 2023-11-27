The Artful Dodger Review: Hulu Brings The Pickpocket Back In Solid New Drama

Charles Dickens' seminal classic "Oliver Twist" features an unambiguously happy ending — for Oliver, at least. But we're left to wonder what fate befell his criminal compatriots, something that the new series "The Artful Dodger" seeks to resolve. It takes one of Dickens' most likable rogues and imagines a new future for him in Australia. The light dramedy set in the 1800s is uneven but undeniably endearing. It works much better as a period medical drama with a hint of romance than a continuation of Fagin and the Artful Dodger's fractious relationship, but Thomas Brodie-Sangster's spry performance as Jack Dawkins with the scenery-mangling David Thewlis as Fagin makes the show more fun than it has any right to be.

Fifteen years after the events of "Oliver Twist," Jack Dawkins — known to the criminal underworld of London as the light-fingered Artful Dodger — has started a new life. At the age of 13, he was abandoned by Fagin and thrown into prison, only escaping with the help of a naval officer, who saw his potential and trained him as a surgeon. Now a respectable — if depressingly impoverished — doctor in the Australian colony, he has a place in society where no one knows about his thieving background. But almost immediately after "The Artful Dodger" begins, two things happen to threaten that.

First, he accumulates a significant gambling debt, his only way of making money since surgeons are paid with room and board, and Jack must pay up or the local card cheat will cut off one of his hands. As if that prospect looming over his head isn't enough, his long-lost pseudo-father, Fagin, shows up, having been transported to Australia for one crime or another. Fagin is delighted to see Jack, but he's also looking out for number one: He threatens to expose the past of the Artful Dodger unless Jack protects him. To avoid the hangman's noose, Jack has to rely on not just Fagin, but the plucky governor's daughter, Lady Belle Fox (Maia Mitchell), who offers her support in exchange for Jack training her as a surgeon.