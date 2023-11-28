Two And A Half Men Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

In the early 2000s, "Two and a Half Men" was one of the most talked-about sitcoms on the air. Not just because it was side-splittingly funny, but because it starred Hollywood bad boy Charlie Sheen, and was the actor's first major TV role after the end of the wildly popular "Spin City," where he'd replaced original star Michael J. Fox in the show's final two seasons. This time, Sheen was paired with fellow '80s favorite Jon Cryer ("Pretty in Pink"), and the two played mismatched brothers Charlie and Alan Harper.

Charlie is the wild, cavalier womanizer whose life is turned upside down when Alex — the straight-laced stick-in-the-mud — moves in with him, with his son Jake in tow. While the series put a firm focus on Charlie and Alex, it also had a large ensemble cast. And of course, after a public controversy, it was Sheen's time to cede his show to a replacement, and Ashton Kutcher arrived in the show's last four seasons to replace him. Between its star cast, recurring regulars, and myriad cameos, plenty of actors passed through "Two and a Half Men." Unfortunately, since their appearances on the show, the world has lost several of those actors. With the series celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, it's time to celebrate the life of "Two and a Half Men" actors who you may not know passed away.