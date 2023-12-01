Madame Web Has A Stan Lee Connection Only Hardcore Marvel Fans Know

Madame Web is coming soon to the big screen with Dakota Johnson taking on the role in the upcoming self-titled film. The character has a long and storied history connected to Spider-Man lore. However, even the most astute comic book fan may not know she has a significant surprise connection to Marvel legend Stan Lee, whose wife Joan voiced the hero in the "Spider-Man" animated series in the 1990s.

Madame Web first appeared in "Amazing Spider-Man" #210 (by Dennis O'Neil, John Romita Jr., Joe Sinnott, Bob Sharen, and Jim Novak) as a clairvoyant and telepathic mutant able to navigate the Web of Life and Destiny and see into the future through the spider-side of the multiverse. She's encountered the wall-crawler on multiple occasions, most famously in the "Spider-Man" animated series, where she constantly tests the web-slinger to prepare him for a greater battle for the multiverse against a version of Carnage.

The actress and model, who passed away in 2017, was involved in voicing a couple of Marvel characters in different television projects. She voiced Lavinia Forbes, aka the renter of the Baxter Building in the "Fantastic Four" animated series. She even made a live-action cameo in the 2016 film, "X-Men Apocalypse," alongside her husband. However, her role as Madame Web in the widely popular "Spider-Man" series of the '90s was definitely her most prominent. The character first appears in the Season 3 episode, "Doctor Strange," with her last appearance in the show's Season 5 finale in the "Spider-Wars," where she actually introduces Spider-Man to Stan Lee.