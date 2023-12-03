Thor 4 Concept Art Teased The Connection Between Christian Bale's Gorr And Venom

"Thor: Love and Thunder" hosted some moments that really upset fans, but there's no doubt that one of the good things it had going for it was an ink-grinning adversary in Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. The foe that was bent on killing off deities, including the hammer-wielding hero, was a compelling character. Still, one that might have been even more intimidating had concept designer Jerad. S Marantz had his way.

Revealed on Instagram and Artstation, Marantz's initial attempt at Gorr conceptually had a closer look than the original comic book version of the character. It also presented resemblances to another part of Marvel comic lore that wasn't included in Taika Waititi's film. Arriving in "Thor: God of Thunder #2" in November 2012, Gorr got hold of the Necrosword, a symbiote that's part of the same species Venom belongs to. The inky black blade was much more imposing than the narrow and simplistic sword we got in the film, and it's something that fans admitted they'd have preferred to see than the final product.