Virgin River Season 5: Does Lizzie Get Pregnant In The Books?

Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) is a teenager on the go, and her last few years in "Virgin River" have been memorable. While her puppy love romance with Ricky (Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey) has ended in light of his enlistment in the military, Lizzie has moved on. She's landed a position as Hope's (Annette O'Toole) new assistant, and she's taken up a romance with Doc's (Tim Matheson) newfound son from a previous relationship, Denny Cutler (Kai Bradbury). A fresh wrinkle has recently made her life even more interesting; Lizzie is now happily pregnant with Denny's child.

It's something that Lizzie goes through in Robyn Carr's "Virgin River" series of books — but things come out quite differently for the character in that version of events. In the book series, Ricky is the father of Lizzie's baby; they're both years younger than their series counterparts — and Lizzie eventually suffers a miscarriage. The jury's still out on whether or not Lizzie will carry her child to term in the series, or even as to whether or not Denny — who has Juvenile Huntington's Disease — will survive to meet the baby. Viewers will have to wait and see what the future has in store for them. However, in the meantime, one of the series' co-showrunners is very confident about the new pathway Lizzie is on.