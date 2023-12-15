Marvel's Kevin Feige Objected To Casting One Hulk Actor

With the release of "Iron Man" in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was officially up and running. Thus, the second installment in what became a sprawling big and small-screen franchise, "The Incredible Hulk," arrived that same year to keep the momentum going. Though the film doesn't have the best reputation among MCU fans all these years later, there's no denying how stacked the cast is. Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and William Hurt are among the stars that bring the feature to life, along with one actor Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige wasn't initially keen on.

In the book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios" by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards, Feige wasn't sold on casting Tim Roth as Emil "Abomination" Blonsky. It's explained that he thought the film needed a much bigger name in the role, while director Louis Leterrier felt his strengths as a character actor could benefit the film as a whole. Eventually, both Roth and Leterrier managed to win Feige over, with him even going on to thank Roth for convincing him that his casting was the right move.

Surprisingly, Roth is now one of the few "Incredible Hulk" cast members who have returned to the MCU beyond the 2008 feature.