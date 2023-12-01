What Zack Snyder's Doomsday Looks Like In Real Life

Robin Atkins Downes is a veteran voice actor. More relevantly, he's a veteran DC voice actor. His name is attached to more DC cartoons and video games than there are live-action projects in the entire DCEU. Granted, the first two decades of his career are littered with Marvel projects (and if we're being honest, so is the third decade and the beginning of the fourth), mostly related to the "X-Men" and "Spider-Man." His name began to appear in conjunction with DC media in 2006 when he worked on "Justice League: Unlimited."

From there, Downes appeared in "All-Star Superman," "Batman: Year One," "Green Lantern: The Animated Series," and just about everything else DC ever created for the small screen. As of this writing, Downes' most recent entry into the broader DC canon is "Justice League: Warworld," which was released in 2023. And it's not like he's playing the same role in all of these disparate stories, either. Need an Alfred Pennyworth? Downes has played the character at least three times. Deadshot, Deathstroke, the Riddler, Heatwave, Captain Cold, Harvey Dent, and even Oliver Queen, Downes has lent them all his voice.

It's kind of funny, actually, because "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" only shows off the barest fraction of what Downes provides for DC, and yet more fans have probably heard him as Doomsday than as any other DC character.