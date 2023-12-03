Marvel Solves A Big WandaVision Mystery After Nearly 3 Years
"WandaVision" presents viewers with all kinds of questions in its early episodes, from the nature of Vision's (Paul Bettany) apparent revival to the reasons behind Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) new, television-esque life. Thankfully, the series doesn't leave Marvel Cinematic Universe fans entirely in the dark by the time it wraps up. It doesn't explain everything, though, leaving some lingering questions without answers. One of the most prominent is the identity and whereabouts of Agent Jimmy Woo's (Randall Park) contact, who unfortunately finds themselves stuck within Wanda's Hex before it comes down.
For those who don't recall, Woo winds up investigating the Hex to find someone within the Witness Protection Program who went missing. Strangely, this plot thread is largely left behind as "WandaVision" progresses, though the show's home media release contains a deleted scene expanding on it. IGN posted the scene, which features Woo concluding his investigation of Westview, New Jersey. He explains to a fellow FBI agent that they still need to locate their witness, as they need to testify in court. Their witness? Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters), aka the fake Pietro "Quicksilver" Maximoff once controlled by Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).
With these details in mind, Marvel Studios has the chance to rectify one of its most controversial Phase Four creative choices.
Ralph Bohner being Woo's witness can give Evan Peters a fresh start in the MCU
When it came to light that Quicksilver wasn't actually Quicksilver and that he was just a guy named Ralph Bohner, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were understandably upset. Even Peters' take on the character made quite a splash in the 20th Century Fox "X-Men" movies, so for him to try out the role in a new way within the MCU was an exciting proposition. Turning him into a joke character threw all of that potential and excitement away in the eyes of many. However, now that we know Bohner is Jimmy Woo's missing witness, there's a chance for Peters to be redeemed within the MCU.
Being part of the Witness Protection Program gives Bohner a clean slate. It's highly likely that's not his real name and that he's lived a life not even hinted at during his "WandaVision" appearances. While he can't be Quicksilver without a multiversal explanation, seeing as Aaron Taylor-Johnson already played the character in the main MCU timeline, Bohner could be another major player from Marvel's mythology. This could give an actor as talented as Peters more to do in the MCU sandbox while rectifying his previous casting as seemingly nothing more than a lazy gag character.
One can only hope that Jimmy Woo's pursuit of Ralph Bohner continues in future MCU projects and that the latter, as well as his actor, get more to do. Ideally, such scenes don't land on the cutting room floor in the future.