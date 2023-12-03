Marvel Solves A Big WandaVision Mystery After Nearly 3 Years

"WandaVision" presents viewers with all kinds of questions in its early episodes, from the nature of Vision's (Paul Bettany) apparent revival to the reasons behind Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) new, television-esque life. Thankfully, the series doesn't leave Marvel Cinematic Universe fans entirely in the dark by the time it wraps up. It doesn't explain everything, though, leaving some lingering questions without answers. One of the most prominent is the identity and whereabouts of Agent Jimmy Woo's (Randall Park) contact, who unfortunately finds themselves stuck within Wanda's Hex before it comes down.

For those who don't recall, Woo winds up investigating the Hex to find someone within the Witness Protection Program who went missing. Strangely, this plot thread is largely left behind as "WandaVision" progresses, though the show's home media release contains a deleted scene expanding on it. IGN posted the scene, which features Woo concluding his investigation of Westview, New Jersey. He explains to a fellow FBI agent that they still need to locate their witness, as they need to testify in court. Their witness? Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters), aka the fake Pietro "Quicksilver" Maximoff once controlled by Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).

With these details in mind, Marvel Studios has the chance to rectify one of its most controversial Phase Four creative choices.