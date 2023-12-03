Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes - Did Lucy Gray Love Snow?

Contains spoilers for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes"

In the world of Panem — the dystopian version of the United States created by "The Hunger Games" author Suzanne Collins — true love can be hard to come by. In the original books and movies, Katniss Everdeen, played on-screen by Jennifer Lawrence, ends up in a sort of public arrangement with her fellow Hunger Games tribute Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), despite her deep feelings for her best friend Gale Hawthorne (Liam Hemsworth). So now that the new prequel "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is out in the world, fans are asking an important question. Does songstress and early Hunger Games tribute Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) really love the apparent object of her affection, Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth)?

In a Reddit thread discussing the matter, fans overwhelmingly seemed to think that Lucy Gray did love Coriolanus, considering that after the Games themselves end, they continue seeking each other out and end up in District 12 together. As u/atleastmymomlikesme wrote, "Personally I thought that Lucy Gray sincerely liked the guy. If it were only a Games strategy she would have dropped him once she became victor. But no, she continues to court him in District 12 and only runs from him once he's displayed about a billion red flags and genuinely frightening behaviors."

"The fact that Lucy has a type is also evidence for this," they continued. "Both Snow and her ex-boyfriend Billy Taupe are controlling and abusive people. Unfortunately, it's extremely common for abused girls to have a string of awful boyfriends because they're accustomed to bad behavior and don't notice the warning signs until it's too late."