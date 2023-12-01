Whatever Happened To Alyson Stoner?

Original movies and a crowd-pleasing remake were cornerstones of Alyson Stoner's screen domination in the 2000s, and they capitalized on that with sequels and other franchise installments. Stoner returned to the Baker family dinner table in 2005's "Cheaper by the Dozen 2," which finds Sarah's family navigating a summer vacation while facing the rival Murtaugh family. Both films became well-known family titles, and it's a piece of cinema that Stoner and much of the star-studded cast have revisited. @hilaryduff Co-star Hilary Duff posted a video on Instagram in 2020, showing clips of the grown-up Baker children recreating scenes from the first film.

Stoner told Cosmopolitan that they were working on "Cheaper by the Dozen 2" when director Adam Shankman talked to them about a dance movie he was working on called "Step Up." "It was almost like a fun, spontaneous favor instead of this professional-sounding gig ... We didn't even have a strict script on our scenes," they said about their time playing Camille Gage in the acclaimed film. Camille's dance moves later jumped off the screen in 2010's "Step Up 3D" before breaking out one more performance for "Step Up All In" in 2014. They told HitFix, "I've learned a lot being a part of these films because you grow up with the different casts and the different crews and each movie has its different challenge but you're also at a different season in your life when it happened."